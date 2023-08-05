Values Here – Will Be Tomorrow

Values Here is a new band formed by vocalist Chui and legendary guitarist John Porcelly (Youth Of Today, Shelter, Judge). Today they share their debut single “Will Be Tomorrow,” introducing their refreshing blend of hardcore punk with pop flair.

Shredding guitars and punchy drums compliment Chui’s attitude-filled vocal delivery, complete with a classic woah-oh hook. The video for the song finds the band, rounded out by bassist Tim Brooks (Bold) and drummer Vinny Panza, giving a fiery performance and running around the streets of NYC. The single appears on the band’s upcoming album, Take Your Time, I’ll Be Waiting, set for release September 22nd on End Hits Records.

Diving into the lyrical content of the track, Chui states:

“This song is about not giving up. When you try really hard to achieve something you’ll probably fail several times, but if you give up for sure you’ll never get it! I can’t even count all the times I failed in my life. The most difficult part is not achieving success, it’s getting up when you fall and having the perseverance to keep going.”

#valueshere