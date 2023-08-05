Stella Prince – Two Faced

Authentic and from-the-heart, Stella Prince’s melodies delve deep into your spirit with her evocative and relatable songs. Her poetic lyrics, in tandem with the atmospheric sounds of her vocals, acoustic guitar, and musical compositions, appeal to a diverse, multi-generational audience. Born and raised in Woodstock, NY, Stella, who is nearing the end of her teenage years, is now living in Nashville.

Stella independently released her 8th single, “Two Faced,” on August 4.

For this newest single, Stella had the pleasure of working with Steve Fishell, a Nashville-based pedal steel guitarist, Grammy-winning record producer, and educator [Dolly Parton, John Prine, Mavis Staples, Emmylou Harris].

“No one sings like Stella Prince,” says Fishell. “I was transported the first time I heard her and I bet you will be too.”

Emotionally moving from the start, accentuated by Fishell’s pedal steel, with the harrowing opening lines, “You got her right where you wanted… Lonely enough so she’d take the bait… Blinded by words that were only an empty promise… Desperation paves way for mistakes.” The heart of the song is in the chorus: ‘There’s all kinds of empty… but the hardest one to take… is lies that seem tempting… Loneliness is two faced.’

Stella says, “My big goal is for someone to play my song and think, ‘That’s exactly how I feel…’ I want my songs to resonate with everyone, every generation, every issue: loneliness, fear, all of that.”

Stella Prince on Tour:

8/10 Thu – Bozeman Taproom – Bozeman, MT

8/14 Mon – Paris West – Cheyenne, WY

8/15 Tue – Little Bear Inn – Cheyenne, WY

8/30 Wed – Parlour – Providence RI

8/31 Thu – Galactic Theatre – Warren RI

9/1 Fri – The Lily Pad – Boston MA

9/2 Sat – Daryl’s House (3-5pm) – Pawling, NY

9/3 Sun – Club Passim – Boston, MA

9/22 Fri – The Falcon – Marlboro, NY *w/ Professor Louie

9/23 Sat – Silvana – New York, NY

9/24 Sun – Rockwood Music Hall (Stage 1) – New York, NY

9/25 Mon – The Bitter End – New York, NY

Nashville Shows:

8/20 Sun – All-female Folk/Americana showcase hosted by Stella – The Underdog – Nashville, TN

9/19 Tue – Special Folk/Americana Showcase as part of AmericanaFest – The Underdog – Nashville, TN

9/21 Thu – One Big Love Fest @ The Coliseum – Nashville, TN

10/4 Wed – The Bowery Vault – Nashville, TN

10/15 Sun – All-female Folk/Americana showcase hosted by Stella – The Underdog – Nashville, TN

