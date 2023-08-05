Born Days – My Little Dark

Born Days announces its debut album, My Little Dark as well as a fantastic animated video for the title track from Johannes Helgelin.

You can also pre-order the new LP.

Born Days is the conceptual darkwave synth-pop project from Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist singer, songwriter, and producer Melissa Harris. Her first full-length album My Little Dark is set to release on October 6, 2023, through AudioSport Records.

Harris explains the meaning of “My Little Dark”:

“This song is about an extremely personal and complex relationship that is so interwoven and binding that there is no beginning and end. Have you ever been caught in a dark and lonely place that you have built inside your heart? Through creating this song, I discovered that I have a say in how my destiny will play out despite everything that happened in the past. Born Days, as a project, is really about waking up to just being my real, true self despite how raw and embarrassing it can be to admit all these really personal things in my music.”

