The Arts Lead Sheet #96 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

Women’s Caucus for Art Colorado Chapter “Atmosphere” – August 13, 2023

https://www.wcaco.org/copy-of-news-events-1

VSA Emerging Young Artists Program – August 18, 2023

https://www.kennedy-center.org/education/opportunities-for-artists/competitions-and-commissions/vsa-emerging-young-artists

DOLA Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant Program – August 31, 2023

https://dlg.colorado.gov/npi

Performing Arts Readiness Project

https://performingartsreadiness.org/grants/

South Arts: Micro Accessibility Grants – Rolling Deadline

https://www.southarts.org/community-organization-grants/micro-accessibility-grants

Jobs

Music Account Manager (Levellr) – USA

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/music-account-manager-levellr-remote-us

DSP Manager (Independent Co.) – Los Angeles, CA

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/dsp-manager-independent-co-los-angeles-us

Executive Assistant (Rareform) – USA

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/executive-assistant-rareform-remote-us

Label & Marketing Manager (nonclassical) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/label-and-marketing-manager-nonclassical-hybridlondon-uk

Senior Director, Digital Marketing (Sony Music Entertainment) – Los Angeles, CA

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3620639142/

Opportunities

Events

Indie Weekly #104 – Reinvent, Create and Promote – August 8, 2023 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-104-reinvent-create-promote-how-to-make-it-in-the-new-world-tickets-657656467197

WIE: In Person Masterclass: Sarah LaFleur – New York City, NY – August 8, 2023 – 6pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/in-person-masterclass-in-conversation-with-sarah-lafleur

CMW: Virtual Voices: Streaming Manipulation 101 – August 8, 2023 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N7FAliy5QBK1pzYnH2HaGw#/registration

WIE: Don’t Just Do DEI: Be Intentional – August 17, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/masterclass-dont-just-do-dei-be-intentional

Southern Soul Radio, Film & Music Conference – Atlanta, GA – August 17-20, 2023

https://www.southernsoulradiomusicconference.com/

Backline: Tour Health & Wellness Workshop – August 22, 2023 – 1pm PST

https://backline.care/tour-health-workshop/

Girls Rock Nashville – The Basement – Nashville, TN – August 28, 2023

https://www.musichealthalliance.com/event/girls-rock-nashville/

WIE: Market Disruption: Building a Brand to Meet the Moment – August 29, 2023 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/masterclass-market-disruption-building-a-brand-to-meet-the-moment