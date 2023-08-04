Sody – Star Potential

Today, brilliant songwriter Sody releases her brand new EP Star Potential which tells recent life stories across a rollercoaster of emotions, whether it be navigating relationships or the music industry.

Speaking about her Star Potential EP, Sody said “This EP is all about acceptance and self reflection. Accepting who you are as a person, accepting that you’re better off without the people who did you wrong, accepting where you are now. It’s a reflection on difficult situations by acknowledging them and learning from them! I’m so happy to finally have new music out again. This body of work has been a long-time coming and I’m so proud to be releasing it independently!”

To coincide with the release, Sody has released the “Imposter Syndrome” video.

