Loony – Old Friends

LOONY, aka Scarborough, Ontario’s Kira Huszar, today shares her first single of 2023, the characteristically soulful, voluminous, sunny sinlge “Old Friends,” released independently via AWAL and produced by great friends and Grammy nominated collaborators Akeel Henry (Jamine Sullivan, John Legend), Dan Farber (Lizzo) and Aaron Paris (Kanye West, Drake). The mature but playful song reads like a one-sided conversation or voicemail message, leaning into a breezy, classic melody with epic Motown-like harmony stacks.

Of the track, LOONY shares, “Sometimes, when it’s all over, you never talk to that person again. Other times, time passes, and you find yourself absent-mindedly smiling thinking of them or even reaching out to see how life’s treating them. But it’s not like it was before – it’s platonic now. The intimacy from what was once romance remains, it just looks a little different. You’re able to just look at that person for who they are, for you know them quite well, and they know you. You roll your eyes at them just the same but all the hurt is gone. Or most of it, at least. There’s something really sweet and singular to me about those moments, about those relationships. When relationships can often go so ugly, it’s a privilege when it ends to gain an old friend.’

#loonymoonchild