Katelyn Tarver – Parallel Universe

Today, acclaimed LA-based singer-songwriter Katelyn Tarver arrives with her new single “Parallel Universe” via Nettwerk. Co-written by Delacey (Halsey, Demi Lovato) & Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Scott Effman (JP Saxe, Kelly Clarkson) and produced by Chad Copelin (LANY, Sasha Sloan), this latest effort offers another exciting glimpse into Katelyn Tarver’s forthcoming sophomore album slated for early 2024.

Katelyn Tarver shares this about “Parallel Universe,”

“When you’re in a phase of re-evaluation, it’s easy for your mind to wander over to ‘what if’s’. What if I had taken that job? What if I had taken more risks when I was young? What if I had pursued that relationship instead of letting it go? Would I be more successful? Would I be happier? Would I not wonder what if? I think it’s so human to ask these questions and to wonder about where our lives might be had we done something different. What if we could talk to that different version of ourselves? What would they say? Would it make things clearer, or would they have the same questions for us? This song is an exploration of that idea. And ultimately coming to the conclusion that I, of course, can’t know for sure the answers to these questions, but that through asking them, I’m learning to make peace with where I have ended up and where I am going.”

Katelyn Tarver will embark on a 21-date North American headlining tour across various major cities beginning September 6th. Indie-pop labelmate Rosie Darling as well as Australian singer-songwriter Jack Gray will support on select dates. Tarver will follow-up with a 12-date European headlining tour in November. No stranger to live performances as she has supported the likes of James Bay, Michelle Branch, Johnnyswim, and Nina Nesbitt, this is Tarver’s first ever headlining tour which is set to showcase her magnetic stage presence and scope of her musical prowess.

North America Tour Dates:

w/ Rosie Darling*

w/ Jack Gray^

September 6, 2023: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe De Nord*

September 8, 2023: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

September 9, 2023: Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall*

September 10, 2023: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s*

September 12, 2023: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

September 13, 2023: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

September 15, 2023: Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen*

September 16, 2023: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

September 18, 2023: Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel Underground*

September 19, 2023: Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB*

September 21, 2023: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Zone One^

September 22, 2023: Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs^

September 23, 2023: Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy^

September 26, 2023: Washington, DC @ DC9^

September 27, 2023: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room^

September 28, 2023: Decatur, GA @ Eddie’s Attic^

September 30, 2023: Houston, TX @ House of Blues – Bronze Peacock^

October 1, 2023: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room^

October 4, 2023: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

October 5, 2023: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – Voodoo Room*

October 6, 2023: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

UK/EUROPE Tour Dates:

w/ Jack Gray

November 8, 2023: Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3 Poetry Club

November 9, 2023: Manchester, England @ Night & Day Café

November 10, 2023: London, England @ Colours Hoxton

November 12, 2023: Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown

November 13, 2023: Paris, France @ Le Pop Up Du Label

November 16, 2023: Munich, Germany @ Strom

November 17, 2023: Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

November 19, 2023: Berlin, Germany @ Maschinenhaus

November 20, 2023: Cologne, Germany @ Yuca

November 22, 2023: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Rust

November 23, 2023: Oslo, Norway @ Krosset

November 25, 2023: Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn

