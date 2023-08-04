Burning Witches – Unleash the Beast

Before hitting the stage at the world famous Wacken Festival tomorrow, Swiss heavy metal band BURNING WITCHES have revealed a blazing live performance video for the attacking track “Unleash The Beast”, cut from their recent fifth full-length, The Dark Tower!

But there is even more exciting news from the witches’ hut: after stepping in for guitarist Larissa Ernst as stand-in during her maternity leave, shredder queen Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens) has now joined the band as a full member. Welcome to the coven, Courtney!

Courtney Cox comments:

“I’m really excited to be joining my sisters in BURNING WITCHES as a full time member. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us on this metal journey and can’t wait to rock with the coven all around the world!”

But Larissa Ernst won’t leave her witchy sisters behind, as she states:

“Dear friends of BURNING WITCHES, as the birth of my baby approaches, I am focusing on my family and will stay in the background of the band for a while. I will continue helping with various tasks and I’m looking forward to seeing you again. I am highly thankful for everybody that supported me, my witch sisters, the team and the label!

And of course thank YOU so much for your dedication – stay metal, you all rock!”

BURNING WITCHES on the live video “Unleash The Beast”:

“This video shows the pure live power and magic of the WITCHES on stage! Recorded in Oberhausen/Germany right after Courtney joined us – her skills bring a new level of enthusiasm and musicianship to the band!

“The new songs are made to be played live on the stages of the world, hopefully we can soon rock a city nearby YOUR home!“

Catch BURNING WITCHES Live in 2023:

05.08.2023 DE – Wacken / Wacken Open Air 2023

10.08.2023 DE – Villena / Leyendas del Rock 2023

12.08.2023 ES – Agones / Festival Rock Nalon

17.08.2023 FR – Saint-nolff / Motocultor Festival 2023

26.08.2023 DE – Erkelenz / Metal de houte open air

02.09.2023 AT – Graz / Metal on the hill

06.10.2023 FR – Longvic / Rising Fest 2023

PRIESTS, KILLERS & WITCHES UK TOUR 2023

supporting KK’s PRIEST & Paul Di’Anno:

07.10.2023 UK – Birmingham / O2 Institute

08.10.2023 UK – Glasgow / SWG3

10.10.2023 UK – Nottingham / Rock City

11.10.2023 UK – Manchester / O2 Ritz

12.10.2023 UK – London / Shepherd’s Bush Empire

North American Headline Tour Dates:

12/1/2023 MX – Mexico City / Life After Death Horror Festival

12/3/2023 US – Houston, TX / Rise Rooftop

12/6/2023 US – Hollywood, CA / The Whisky

12/7/2023 US – Las Vegas, NV / Vamp’d

12/8/2023 US – Glendale, AZ / 44 Sports Bar and Grill

12/9/2023 US – Tucson, AZ / Encore Tucson

12/12/2023 US – Denver, CO / The Rickhouse

12/14/2023 US – Morro Bay, CA / The Siren

12/15/2023 US – Fresno, CA / Fulton 55

12/16/2023 US – Reno, NV / Virginia Street Brewhouse

12/17/2023 US – Roseville, CA / Roseville Trading Co.

