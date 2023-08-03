Tove Lo – I Like You

In the midst of a whirlwind summer festival tour, playing in front of hundred of thousands of fans around the world, as well as a SOLD OUT Australian tour, multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® nominated artist Tove Love today unveils the official music video for her latest single, ‘I like u.’ The music video was made in collaboration with innovative Tokyo-based anime project, Shinsei Galverse. Featuring hand-drawn anime artwork and original character design by the video’s director, Japanese storyboard artist Ayaka Ohira. The video was produced by Shinsei Galverse and ARCH Inc, and animated by ARCH Inc and animated by SoK LLC.

The creative fusion offers up the perfect pairing. Tove’s summer smash is a sonic nod to 90s dance music, while Galverse Director Ayaka Ohira brings her ‘nostalgic x futuristic’ visuals to life, combining the aesthetic of classic sci-fi anime with cutting-edge techniques and technology.

Speaking about the music video, Tove Lo reveals, “I’m so excited for all of you to enter GALVERSE; a powerful and beautiful creation by Ayaka Ohira. I’m so honored to have the final chapter of me and Annie take place in this Universe. It’s been such an amazing experience watching this come to life by Ayaka and her team, and the fact that my character gets to be a part of the heroines in Galverse is so god damn cool. I hope you love this video and feel all the creativity and hard work that went into it <3 R.I.P Annie.”

The director adds, “I wanted to create something like a science fiction spectacle. I thought a lot about how to combine the sadness of love and a story on a cosmic scale. Tove and I talked about how we wanted to express the insecurity, vulnerability, and powerful strength of women, as well as the intense and bizarre side of Tove’s character.”

Tove is donating a portion of her streaming proceeds from ‘I like u’ to The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention org for LGBTQ young people.

Talking about the track, Tove Lo explains, “I wanted to make another dance song that sonically felt like a nod to 90’s and Y2K dance music. I wrote this song with Timfromthehouse, we worked on it for months in between tours to figure the perfect arrangement. It’s not the usual pop structure but it’s perfect for this song, I think. Lyrically I’m telling the story of my thoughts the first time I saw the love of my life. They’re not clean but at least I never said any of them out loud.”

2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

09/05 – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN φ

09/06 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL φ

09/08 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI φ

09/10 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY φ

09/12 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA φ

09/14 – The Anthem – Washington, DC φ

09/15 – The Atlantis – Washington, DC φ

09/17 – Music Midtown Festival – Atlanta, GA^

10/07 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX^

10/09 – The Bellweather – Los Angeles, CA + – NEW DATE

10/10 – The Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA + – NEW DATE

10/14 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX^

2023 EUROPEAN / UK TOUR & FESTIVAL DATES

08/10 – Way Out West – Gothenburg, SE^

08/12 – Flow Festival – Helsinki, FI^

08/23 – Rock en Seine – Paris, FR^

08/24 – Zürich Openair – Zürich, CH^

08/25 – 08/26 – Feelings Festival – Bergen, NO^

08/28 – All Points East – London, UK^

φ UPSAHL Supporting

+ Ladies of Leisure Supporting

^ Festival Appearance

#tovelo

Related Images: