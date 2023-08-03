Noga Erez – Quiet

Alt-pop renegade Noga Erez has released the official music video for her scintillating new single, “Quiet,” co-starring Gal Gadot and directed by Loris Russier.

“Quiet” was written + produced with partner ROUSSO exclusively for Netflix’s upcoming action thriller, Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper and starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Paul Ready and Jing Lusi. The track, which is featured in the opening credits of the film, is available via Neon Gold/Atlantic.

#nogaerez