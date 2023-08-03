Lily & Madeleine – Rolling Rock

Today, Indianapolis-based folk-pop duo Lily & Madeleine share sweeping track and behind-the-scenes style video “Rolling Rock” out everywhere now. The pair’s enchanting fifth studio album Nite Swim is due out October 6 and is available to pre-order now. On the pensive latest release, “Rolling Rock” smoothly–and warily–glides forward to find an end could lead to a new beginning.

“Rolling Rock,” out today, tells the emotional story of a platonic breakup and the unique sense of loneliness that comes with it.

Madeline explains the track dives into the “complicated feelings of disappointment and loss as you have to grieve all the plans you made together and acknowledge the void they’re leaving in your life.” Mirroring the emotional processing of this grief, the track slowly and steadily unfolds with a serene piano loop and later, a shredding electric guitar solo as cathartic relief.

The track’s accompanying video sees the duo peel back the curtain on the making of their forthcoming album. Footage behind the scenes–from the studio, to countless cups of coffee, to game nights and more unfolds as viewers can watch the album being created from personal iPhone footage. The band took footage throughout the process and wanted to do something with it, and the “Rolling Rock” video was born. Madeleine explains, “We decided to dust off these video clips and create a home-movie style compilation video that reflects the fun, messy, earnest creative process of how this album came together.”

The album was made with the help of friends and family and took them across the country as they completed it, and this video is an intimate closer look. Madeleine continues, “The making of ‘Nite Swim’ was such a DIY group effort, recorded over the span of 3 years, in multiple cities, from professional studio settings to our parents’ basement in Indiana. We hope this video gives listeners a closer look at our creative process and allows them to feel even more connected with the music.”

#lilandmad

