Soda Blonde – Dream Big

Today, Irish indie favorites Soda Blonde are delighted to reveal the music video for their latest single “Bad Machine”, the first from the band’s upcoming Dream Big album, due for release on September 8th.

When discussing the single’s new music video, guitarist Adam O’Regan writes: “For this video we wanted to explore the idea of ‘malfunction’. In an age of increasing automation, artificial intelligence etc, it’s easy to imagine the many ways things could go awry. But also, we just wanted to break stuff! Our talented & hardworking production designers built the set in 2 days and we destroyed it in 10 mins of 16mm film.”

Dream Big is as much a product of self-reflective reckoning as it is one of submission, and both of these experiences are borne out in its songs. Soda Blonde begins Dream Big by asking what they’re willing to sacrifice in order to achieve their dreams, and as the album continues, they wrestle with the sheer weight of that question.

