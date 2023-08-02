Gatlin – I Sleep Fine Now

Today Gatlin announces her upcoming EP I Sleep Fine Now and shares her newest single “Paris” and its accompanying music video. Produced by Konrad Snyder (Noah Kahan, Joy Oladokun) and Carrie Karpinen (Noah Kahan, The Regrettes), “Paris” tells a tale of slow heartbreak against the backdrop of a celestial and faraway Paris.

It is the third release off of the EP, which takes the listener on a journey through the stages of grief over a past relationship, with each song on the EP encapsulating a different stage in this process.

Gatlin says of the track:

“Paris” is a song I wrote about a very niche situation I was in – dating a long time friend who was in love with their ex-girlfriend who lived in Paris throughout their relationship. I wrote it at a time of being fed up with feeling always second to her and how I wish they would just get on a plane to Paris, go be with her, and leave me alone. It has an undertone of anger, so I definitely wanted the production to bring lots of energy to the track.”

Introspective and scathing, I Sleep Fine Now is a collection of songs that highlights the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. After years of emotional processing and unlearning unhealthy coping mechanisms after the end of a past relationship, Gatlin’s upcoming EP is a unique clash of anguish and elegance – a tour de force of powerful vocals, glittering production, and stunningly personal lyrics. The seven tracks spiral through the process of heartbreak in real-time, oscillating between confidence and doubt, spite and reverence. The EP ends with Gatlin’s realization that after moving through the grief, she finds she can, indeed, sleep fine now.

GATLIN FALL 2023 TOUR DATES:

Oct 9: Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Oct 10: Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Oct 11: Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Oct 13: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

Oct 15: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Oct 16: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

Oct 18: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Oct 20: Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

Oct 21: Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Oct 22: Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

Oct 24: Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Oct 25: Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage

Oct 27: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room

Oct 28: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Oct 29: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

#gatlin