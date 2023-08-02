Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Chappell Roan’s moment has arrived. Today, the trailblazing, charismatic and unapologetically honest emergent pop star announces her highly anticipated debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess out September 22 via Amusement / Island Records.

With bold hooks, powerhouse vocals, and theatrical flair Chappell Roan has built up a cult-like fanbase over the past year across releases like the booming, dancefloor-ready “Red Wine Supernova”, her breathtaking self-written ballad “Kaleidoscope”, and last year’s cinematic fan favorite “Casual”. Her synth-pop smash breakthrough, 2020’s “Pink Pony Club” (co-written and produced by Dan Nigro), set the tone for Chappell’s evolution into her own version of pop stardom: a small town rhinestone cowgirl delivering euphoric, heartfelt bangers, and a queer icon for a generation.

About her debut album, Chappell says,

“After 4 years in the making comes my 14-song album holding stories of unearthing my true self and fearlessly embracing queerness. With the contrast of my Midwestern upbringing and living in one of the biggest cities in the U.S., ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’ mirrors the rollercoaster of becoming the popstar I always wanted to be.”

September 25 — Goldfield Trading Post, Roseville, CA

September 27 — The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

September 29 — Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

October 1 — First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

October 3 — The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall, Milwaukee, WI

October 4 — House of Blues, Chicago, IL

October 5 — House of Blues, Chicago, IL

October 7 — Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville TN

October 8 — Deluxe at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

October 10 — Saint Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI

October 11 — The Opera House, Toronto, ON

October 12 — Théâtre Fairmount, Montreal QC

October 14 — The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

October 15 — House of Blues, Boston, MA

October 17 — Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

October 18 — Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

October 20 — 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

October 21 — 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

October 22 — The Underground, Charlotte, NC

October 24 — Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA

October 25 — The Beacham, Orlando, FL

October 26 — Revolution, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

October 28 — Joy Theater, New Orleans, LA

October 29 — House of Blues, Houston, TX

October 31 — House of Blues, Dallas, TX

November 1 — Scoot Inn, Austin, TX

November 3 — The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

November 4 — 24 Oxford, Las Vegas, NV

November 7 — The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA

November 9 — Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

November 10 — Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, BC

November 11 — Showbox, Seattle, WA

November 14 — The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

