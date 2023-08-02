Boygenius & Illuminati Hotties at Red Rocks – August 5, 2023

Boygenius & Illuminati Hotties at Red Rocks

Morrison, CO

August 5, 2023

Boygenius wraps up their headlining North American tour Saturday.

In March supergroup Boygenius released their debut album The Record. The Record includes singles “Emily I’m Sorry”, “$20” and “Not Strong Enough.”

Boygenius is made up of 3 stars: Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

Bridgers is founder of Saddest Factory Records whose artists include MUNA. She has also released two albums, and has another side project in Better Oblivion Community Center.

Lucy Dacus has been playing for over a decade and her latest album in the autobiographical Home Video.

Julien Baker’s latest release is 2021’s Little Oblivions. She can be both a tender and personal songwriter and a rockstar.

Separately the stars of Boygenius have led headlining tours. Together they are a force to be reckoned with.

Opening the set is Illuminati Hotties led by Sarah Tuzdin. Tuzdin co-produced The Record, one of many producing projects she is involved in. Illuminati Hotties’ latest single is “Truck.”

After they finish the Boygenius tour, Illuminati Hotties will be on the road with Alex Lahey and Silversun Pickups in Australia.

