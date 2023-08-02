Blondshell – Kiss City

Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) released her self-titled debut album on April 7 via Partisan Records to world-wide critical acclaim.

Today she shares the demo version of one of the first singles that put her on the map, the fan favorite “Kiss City.”

Blondshell shares, “I wanted to show people what the song sounded like the night I wrote it when it was the most urgent and simple. I just made the demo on my phone, but I think you can hear a lot of the desperation in it. Putting out this version is like taking away the shield of big rock production and boiling it down to what I was saying and feeling when I was alone.”

Blondshell is closing out her first-ever headline tour of North America with a sold-out show tonight at The Roxy in Los Angeles and another sell-out tomorrow night in San Francisco at Cafe du Nord. On September 6 she will return to Los Angeles for a conversation and performance at the Grammy Museum. This fall she will be back on the road as the direct support for Liz Phair with dates starting November 7. All dates can be found below.

Blondshell Live Dates:

08/02/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy # **SOLD OUT**

08/04/23 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord # **SOLD OUT**

08/06/23 – San Diego, CA – BLEACHED Fest

10/30/23 – Bristol, UK – Thekla

11/01/23 – London, UK – Lafayette

11/02-04/23 – Reykjavik, Iceland – Iceland Airwaves Festival

Liz Phair dates

11/07/23 – San Diego, CA – Magnolia %

11/08/23 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto %

11/10/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern %

11/11/23 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic %

11/13/23 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall %

11/14/23 – Seattle, WA – Moore %

11/17/23 – Minneapolis, MN – Palace Theater %

11/18/23 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theater %

11/19/23 – Detroit, MI – Masonic %

11/21/23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner %

11/22/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall %

11/24/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theater %

11/25/23 – Washington, DC – Anthem %

11/27/23 – Nashville, TN – Ryman %

11/28/23 – Atlanta, GA – Woodruff Arts Center %

11/30/23 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum %

12/01/23 – Austin, TX – Moody Theater %

12/03/23 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater %

# denotes with Hello Mary

% denotes with Liz Phair

