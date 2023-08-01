Shygirl & Tinashe Co- Headline North American Tour

Today, Shygirl and Tinashe announce a co-headline tour in North America. The pair previously collaborated on a new rendition of Shygirl’s single “Heaven.”

Artist pre-sale tickets for the co-headline tour will be available for purchase August 1st at 12pm ET / 9am PT with general on sale beginning August 4th at 10am local time.

Last week, Shygirl released her Nymph in the Wild EP, featuring live renditions and mashups of three songs off the debut album with an additional bonus track.

Also last week, Tinashe announced the upcoming release of her sixth studio album, BB/ANG3L, along with the release of the album’s first single, “Talk To Me Nice.”

Shygirl & Tinashe Co-Headline Tour

Upcoming Live Dates:

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

11/1 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/3 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/5 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

11/7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cola-Cola Roxy

11/8 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum

11/9 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

11/11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

