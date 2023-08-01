Shygirl & Tinashe Co- Headline North American Tour

Today, Shygirl and Tinashe announce a co-headline tour in North America. The pair previously collaborated on a new rendition of Shygirl’s single “Heaven.”
Artist pre-sale tickets for the co-headline tour will be available for purchase August 1st at 12pm ET / 9am PT with general on sale beginning August 4th at 10am local time.
Last week, Shygirl released her Nymph in the Wild EP, featuring live renditions and mashups of three songs off the debut album with an additional bonus track.
Also last week, Tinashe announced the upcoming release of her sixth studio album, BB/ANG3L, along with the release of the album’s first single, “Talk To Me Nice.”
Shygirl & Tinashe Co-Headline Tour
Upcoming Live Dates:
10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
11/1 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/3 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/5 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
11/7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cola-Cola Roxy
11/8 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum
11/9 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
11/11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
#0800shygirl #tinashenow