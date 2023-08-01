Leah Kate Headlining North American Tour

Alt-pop singer Leah Kate releases “Space,” the second track to her long awaited debut album Super Over out September 15th.

“Space” brings a retro alt-pop flavor to Leah’s discography as the lyrics showcase her moving on to the next guy. “Be careful what you wish for…” stated Kate. ”There is nothing better than when a person comes running back and they realize that the grass is not always greener on the other side. In my new single, asking for space turns into regret when you have the awareness that you can be with someone more committed, dedicated, and …better. We all need a reminder that it will all work out in the end.”

Leah Kate will be bringing her pop-rock anthems and undeniable charisma to several cities in North America this Fall for her headlining tour.

SUPER OVER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Monday, Sep 11th – Indianapolis, IN – Hi Fi

Wednesday, Sep 13th – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

Thursday, Sep 14th – Nashville, TN – The Basement – East

Friday, Sep 15th – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

Monday, Sep 18th – Washington DC- Songbyrd DC

Tuesday, Sep 19th – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’ All Right

Thursday, Sep 21st – Cambridge, MA – Middle East

Friday, Sep 22nd – Toronto, CA – Adelaide Hall

Sunday, Sep 24th – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

Tuesday, Sep 26th – Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig

Thursday, Sep 28th – Chicago, Il – Bottom Lounge

Friday, Sep 29th – Minneapolis, MN – University of Minnesota

Sunday, Oct 1st – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Wednesday, Oct 4th – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.

Thursday, Oct 5th – Houston TX – HOB Bronze Peacock

Friday, Oct 6th – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

Sunday, Oct 8th – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

Monday, Oct 9th – Los Angeles, CA – Roxy

Tuesday, Oct 10th – San Diego, CA – SOMA Side Stage

Thursday, Oct 12th – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

Sunday, Oct 15th – Boise, ID – Neurolux

Monday, Oct 16th – Salt Lake City – Soundwell

Wednesday, Oct 18th – Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

Thursday, Oct 19th – Portland, OR – Mission Theater

