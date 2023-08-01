Hannah Georgas – Home

In just under a month (August 25th) Hannah Georgas will release her new LP, I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care on Lucy Rose’s Real Kind Records.

Last month, Georgas announced an extensive run of North American touring in support of Broken Social Scene, and today she is sharing a new run of UK dates and sharing another preview of the record, a track called “Home”.

“I feel like the word home is really emotionally loaded and can mean so many different things to different people,” Georgas explains. “This song is about dealing with feelings of being lost and unsettled, and comparing that to others who seem to have it figured out. It’s about a feeling of estrangement and exclusion, only made even more polarising when you’re confronted with the opposite experience amongst your peers or in the media.”

Tour Dates

9/1 – Marlborough, UK – Sound Knowledge (in store)

9/3 – Glasgow, UK – The Hug & Pint

9/5 – Brighton, UK – Prince Albert

9/6 – Portsmouth, UK – Pie & Vinyl (in store)

9/7 – London, UK – The Waiting Room

9/8 – Southampton, UK – Vinilo (in store)

9/18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre*

9/19 – Austin, TX – Stubbs*

9/21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

9/22 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre*

9/23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern*

9/24 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel*

9/26 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live*

9/27 – Boston, MA – Royale*

9/28 – Boston, MA – Royale*

9/29 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

9/30 – Buffalo, NY – The Town Ballroom*

10/02 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic*

10/03 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex*

10/04 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall*

10/05 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant*

10/06- Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl*

11/1 – Rum Runners, London

112 – Bridgeworks, Hamilton

11/3 – TD Music Hall, Toronto

11/4 – Warehouse, St. Catharines

11/8 – Club Saw, Ottawa

11/10 – Petit Campus, Montreal

11/11 – The Isabel Bader Rehearsal Hall, Kingston

11/12 – Market Hall, Peterborough

11/28 – Park Theatre, Winnipeg

11/29 – Capitol Music Club, Saskatoon

11/30 – Starlite Room, Edmonton

121 – Commonwealth, Calgary

12/5 – Wicket Hall, Victoria

12/7 – Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver

* = w/ Broken Social Scene

#hannahgeorgas