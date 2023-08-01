DINERS – Someday I’ll Go Surfing

DOMINO, the new album from Blue Broderick aka Diners, was recorded with a very specific direction from friend and album producer, Mo Troper: channel Diners’ vintage 70s pop sound into a ripping rock n roll record. The final result of those recording sessions can be heard on August 18th when the album is released via Bar/None Records.

Today she releases her new single and video for jangly, affirming jam “Someday I’ll Go Surfing.”

“‘Someday I’ll Go Surfing’ isn’t exclusively about surfing,” notes Broderick, “but rather confronting the unknown and moving on to the next big thing.”

DINERS TOUR DATES

Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

Aug 19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Secret

Sep 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Quarters

Sep 5 – Denver, CO @ 7th Circle

Sep 6 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

Sep 7 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

Sep 8 – Pittsburgh, PA [email protected] Mr. Roboto

Sep 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Zone One *

Sep 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

Sep 11 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd *

Sep 12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory Stage *

Sep 14 – Athens, GA @ Flicker Bar and Theater w/ Night Palace

Sep 15 – Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub *

Sep 16 – Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive *

Sep – 18 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Sep 19 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom at Spider House *

Sep 20 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

Sep 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

Sep 23 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House Of Blues *

* supporting Chris Farren

^ supporting Jeff Rosenstock & Chris Farren

