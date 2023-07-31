Dazzle Denver’s Big Moves

Dazzle started over 25 years ago at 930 Lincoln Street. It has been over 20 years since Donald Rossa brought live music to the venue making it Denver’s premiere jazz club. In 2017 Dazzle moved to the Baur’s Building at 1512 Curtis Street. Now they make a move into the Denver Performing Arts Complex at 1080 14th Street. The Inaugural shows on Friday & Saturday August 4 & 5 are dual headlined by Rene Marie & Dawn Clement.

Tickets are available here.

In addition to the new move, Dazzle has announced the El Chapultepec Piano Lounge at Dazzle that will be hosting “The Late Set” from 11pm to 1am Thursday-Saturday beginning in the Fall. “The Late Set” will include a favorite bands from The Pec and won’t have a cover charge.

