Nevena – Lena

Renowned Serbian singer, songwriter, and educator Nevena releases her new emotionally charged single “Lena”, a touching tribute to her cherished niece, on July 30. This heartfelt ballad captures the essence of love, longing, and the challenges faced by a performing artist who finds solace in music amid distance from her loved ones.

The inspiration behind Nevena’s new track struck on a quiet night while she was perusing her songbook in her Boston bedroom. Upon stumbling upon her niece’s photograph, feelings of nostalgia and longing surfaced, reminding her of the distance that separates them. The songwriting process took thirty minutes, accompanied by tears of both sorrow and love. When Nevena played the song for her boyfriend the same night, his emotional response affirmed her decision to share this heartfelt ode with the world.

Regarding “Lena” Nevena shares, “My niece’s name is Lena, and she lives in Serbia. Being a performing artist requires so much traveling; we often must sacrifice time with our loved ones. Although a distance from our family and the people we love can stir up a feeling of sadness and emptiness, it can also remind us how much we love them. This song is about my lonely nights, far away from my niece. This song is about my love for her.”

Nevena collaborated with famous producer Dusan Alagic, hailing from Belgrade, Serbia, to bring “Lena” to life. The singer played the piano on this song, which was recorded at the Village Studios in Los Angeles.

