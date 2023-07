LA Based, 5 piece band FUSED BY DEFIANCE has released the official music video for their new single, “Will Of A Warrior.” With the music video directed by: Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, “Will Of A Warrior” was produced by the band themselves and mixed / mastered by Joshua Wickman.

“Will Of A Warrior” is an empowering video on releasing the warrior within.

“The warrior within is the only path to survival. No one is coming to save you.” – FUSED BY DEFIANCE

#fueledbydefiance