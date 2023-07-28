Tyla – Water

Emerging on the global stage as an artist to watch this year, South African superstar singer and songwriter Tyla mesmerizes with a brand new single entitled “Water” out now via Epic Records.

‘Water’ is a refreshing blend of Amapiano and Afrobeats with sensual R&B, essential for every summer playlist.

Water’ is produced by GRAMMY-nominated British producer and songwriter, Sammy Soso, who has worked with Wizkid and KSI. It’s co-written by Corey Marlon Lindsay-Keay (who worked on Tyla’s last single ‘Girl Next Door’ with Ayra Starr), Ari PenSmith (Beyoncé), Sammy Soso, and Mocha.

#tyla