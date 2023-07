Alt-pop renegade Noga Erez is back with her scintillating new single, “Quiet,” written + produced with partner ROUSSO exclusively for Netflix’s upcoming action thriller, Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper and starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Paul Ready and Jing Lusi. The track, which is featured in the opening credits of the film, is available now via Neon Gold/Atlantic.

#nogaerez