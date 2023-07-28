Morgan Saint – Did You Lose Your Heart?

Morgan Saint makes a long-awaited and welcomed return today with the release of her stunning synth-soaked single, titled “Did You Lose Your Heart?”

Speaking about the track, Morgan reveals, “This song encompasses both sides of me— half melancholy, half high in the clouds with the sun in my face. Equally puzzled and in awe of the universe and my place in it. My life has been a series of heartbreaks and breakthroughs. Right between the two is where I’ve always felt the most in-tune with my deepest emotions. This song lives right in that scary, magical space.”

The music video was self-directed by Morgan, alongside her wife, Carley Ridersleeve.

Talking about the video, Morgan adds, “The music video is me working towards my highest self. I’m picking up the pieces from a storm, and building myself back up one luminescent brick at a time. Searching for the light, for peace, and for a deeper understanding of myself.”

