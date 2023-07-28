MAY-A – Something Familiar

Australian singer-songwriter MAY-A has shared her latest single, “Something Familiar”

The track – which was previewed last month as part of a Pride collaboration with WEBTOON on a webcomic anthology celebrating LGBTQ+ love.

“This song feels like a sweeter sibling to ‘Sweat You Out My System’ or a continuation of “Swing of Things” from ‘don’t kiss your friends,” says MAY-A. “Continuing the theme of being addicted to somebody that you’re not quite able to kick. The sad familiarity of a person, their house and their things, no matter how much time you spend away from them, everything feels like it goes back to that first time you were together when you see them again.”

