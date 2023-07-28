Brooklyn-based songstress Enisa has shared her latest single, “What Would You Do.”

“This song is special to me because I wrote it when I was in a vulnerable spot. I didn’t want to write a sappy song, but instead a dance song with a deeper meaning that you can feel empowered listening to,” says Enisa. ‘What Would You Do’ is about realizing you have the power and won’t let anyone treat you less than you are worth. Coming after my dance collaboration with Galantis & JVKE, I was excited to share my own take of a dance record that stays true to my Middle Eastern roots! It’s a high energy summer empowerment anthem that everyone can dance to and genuinely feel good listening to!”

#iamenisa