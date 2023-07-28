Bia – Really Her

Primed for her biggest and boldest season yet, multiplatinum Boston-born and Los Angeles-based global artist BIA unleashes her anxiously awaited new REALLY HER EP, executively produced by Lil Rich, AzizTheShake and BIA, out today via Epic Records.

She celebrates the arrival of the EP with the release of the music video for the new single “Millions” produced by AzizTheShake and Tim Nihan.

Flaunting an elevated high fashion aesthetic, BIA commands attention as she confidently and charismatically raps to the camera against a clean white backdrop in the visual. Given the song’s sample originated from Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta and has lit up the internet, one of the show’s most iconic stars NeNe Leakes makes a cameo in the video.

