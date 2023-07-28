Amindi – Take What You Need

23-year-old singer-songwriter Amindi announces her new mixtape, Take What You Need, which is set to be released September 15th via EQT Recordings. Alongside the announcement, she shares the project’s second single “diddy crop” produced by SuperSmashBroz.

Explaining the song’s title, Amindi says “P. Diddy is notorious for skillfully-editing people out of his photos, and I think it’s hilarious and valid. In this song, I say ‘I crop a nigga out like Diddy.’ I’ll make it look like you were never here, dummy.

The new project is a mixtape in its purest form: a 15-track compilation of Amindi’s favorite songs recorded in the last two years—”like if I burned you a CD of songs that I like that’s still enjoyable on shuffle,” she describes. Through its diverse, almost-random tracklist, the project aims to illuminate different aspects of Amindi as a person and artist, offering an expansion and evolution of who Amindi is since making nice.

#amindi