Soccer Mommy – Soak Up The Sun

Soccer Mommy continues to tour in support of 2022’s critically acclaimed album Sometimes, Forever, and is opening for Maggie Rogers on her current run. Ahead of tonight’s show at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium, Soccer Mommy is sharing a cover of Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up The Sun.”

Crow is a formative artist for Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison, who was interviewed by The New York Times last year about Crow’s influence. “She has so many songs that are these massive hits that, at least for someone my age, you can’t have grown up and not heard those songs,” she told NYT. “She has a knack for saying something hard, but making it feel like she’s ready to acknowledge it and be cool with this hard acceptance.”

Tour Dates – Tickets Here

7/27 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

7/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *

7/30 Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival %

7/31 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

8/1 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

8/3 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

8/4 Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Allegheny County Summer Concert Series+

8/7 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Listening Lawn – Outdoor Stage^

8/8 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge ^

8/9 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre &

8/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Gallivan Center – Twilight Concert Series $

8/12 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent !

8/13 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

9/9 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

9/21 Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena #

9/23 Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena #

9/24 Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena #

9/26 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace #

9/27 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace #

11/17 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

12/2-12/3 São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo

12/7 Asunción, PY @ Primavera Sound Asunción

12/9 Bogotá, COL @ Primavera Sound Bogotá

* = with Maggie Rogers

% = with Purr

+ = with Disq

^ = with Pool Kids

& = with Pool Kids and Slow Caves

$ = with Bratty and Blue Rain Boots

! = with SASAMI

# = with The National

