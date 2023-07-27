Maryjo – Don’t Call Me

Rising singer-songwriter maryjo is lighting up the summer with her most upbeat single thus far, “Don’t Call Me,” available today via Atlantic Records. Produced by frequent collaborator Logan Maggio & Lionel Crasta and co-written by maryjo with Maggio, Beau Bailey (Thomas Rhett, Bailey Zimmerman), and Atlantic Records labelmate Knox, the high-spirited new track is joined by an retro-fueled official visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

“‘Don’t Call Me’ is a sassy, upbeat, feel good summer song,” says maryjo. “It was a nice change of pace from the sad slower songs I have been writing. They say there are 5 stages of grief after a break up. Denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. I thought it would be fun to showcase the anger side, but maybe in my not so angry way! 🙃”

#maryjo.young