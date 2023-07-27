Jessica Ware ft Róisín Murphy – Freak Me Now

Continuing a non-stop year, today Jessie Ware releases her latest single “Freak Me Now” a collaboration with electronic pop singer Róisín Murphy. The song comes straight from Jessie’s critically adored album, That! Feels Good! which debuted at No. 3 on the UK charts. The single is out today via Interscope Records.

Talking about the single Jessie said: “It is a huge honour to have the queen of disco, Róisín Murphy on ‘Freak Me Now.’ I messaged her hoping she may be interested in featuring on the song and before I knew it she was in the studio. She recorded all her vocals for the track and sent them over to us. I have admired her work for so many years & respect her so much. To have her on one of the most fun tracks on That! Feels Good! Is amazing. I can’t wait for us to do this together live in the future! I know my fans are gonna go crazy about this, as am I. I still can’t quite believe we are on a track together and have done a bonkers video together. She is graceful, she is generous, she is pioneering, she is Róisín Murphy and she is on ‘Freak Me Now!’”

Talking about the collaboration Róisín said: “Jessie is just brilliant, a super talented songwriter and an amazing singer. She’s truly beautiful but she’s also very funny and never take’s herself too seriously. We’ve been talking about working together for a while. When she sent me ‘Freak Me Now’ I just adored it and felt it was perfectly right for me to be on the song. We had mad fun dressing up on the day of the video, it was fashion chaos!! Like a high-class jumble sale, behind the scenes. We laughed at our ridiculousness and we were very silly all day! Just love her and loved everything about working with her.“

HEADLINE 2023 TOUR DATES:

UK

November 10th – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

November 11th – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

November 13th – Glasgow, Barrowlands

November 14th – Glasgow, Barrowlands

November 17th – London, Alexandra Palace

November 18th – London, Alexandra Palace

NORTH AMERICA

October 5th – Chicago, The Vic Theatre

October 9th – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

October 10th – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

October 11th – San Francisco, The Regency Ballroom

October 16th – Washington, 9:30 Club

October 19th – Philadelphia, Union Transfer

October 20th – New York, Terminal 5

October 21st – New York, Terminal 5

October 23rd – Toronto, Rebel Entertainment Complex

