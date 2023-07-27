Irreversible Entanglements – Protect Your Light

Today, Irreversible Entanglements proudly announce their signing to the legendary Impulse! label, as well as the forthcoming release of their new album, Protect Your Light, out September 8th.

Additionally, they share the first single off the record, “Free Love.”

The band will celebrate the release of Protect Your Light with a performance at Hudson’s Basilica SoundScape Presents festival on September 9th. “We are thrilled to welcome Irreversible Entanglements to the Impulse! Family,” says Dahlia Ambach-Caplin, SVP A&R and Artist Development at Impulse!/Verve Label Group, of the signing. “Their music is not only brilliant but also courageous and contemporary. Protect Your Light embodies so much of Impulse!’s history while also looking unassailably forward as well.”

Irreversible Entanglements Tour Dates

Fri. Sept. – Sept. 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 9 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica SoundScape Presents

Sat. Nov. 4 – Berlin, DE @ Jazzfest Berlin

Fri. Nov. 10 – Paris, FR @ Festival d’Automne à Paris

Sat. Nov. 11 – Rotterdam, NL @ LantarenVenster

Sun. Nov. 12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who?

Wed. Nov. 15 – London, UK @ London Jazz Festival

#irreversibleentanglements