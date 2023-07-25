Strawberry Runners – Breakup 2

Today Strawberry Runners shares new single, “Breakup 2”, expands U.S. tour dates

Strawberry Runners is out on August 25 via Duper Moon Records

Emi Night states: “I wrote this song one night when I was staying with family during a breakup. I’ve always felt a little vulnerable about this one, but it’s a reminder to listen to your intuition and be honest with yourself and others. It wasn’t intended for sharing when I wrote it—I was ruminating on the hard conversations my ex and I had been having. The lyrics begin the way most of my serious conversations do: on another subject—in this case, dreams.

For months before the breakup I’d been having these dreams where I was in situations that made me feel so small and spineless. While I was at my family’s place, I realized I was having those dreams because I knew something was off in that relationship but I was resistant to ending it. I started to wonder—how did I become the kind of person who knows one thing and believes another?

In the song I break down what happened, oscillating between feeling angry/defensive and embarrased/sorry for my ex. In the end, the situation was so bewildering; I realized there was no clarity or satisfaction I could gain from thinking about the past or blaming someone else for what went wrong. I just knew that moving forward I had to listen more closely to my intuition.

Months later, I felt bold enough to drop the voice memo recording into a playlist of new songs that I sent to the band. We ended up working on it and it was one of the songs we recorded in the initial session at Headroom. We re- worked it last year and finished it up at Big Nice after I recorded the vocals at home. Michael Cormier-O’Leary arranged this final version and gave it a new life”.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

8/7 – New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine w/ Alexandra Burnet, Convinced Friend

8/8 – Boston, MA @ House Show w/ Hello Shark, Emily Reo

8/9 – Keene, NH @ Nova Arts w/ The Huntress and Holder of Hands + Footings

8/10 – Catskill, NY @ Avalon Lounge w/ w/ The Huntress and Holder of Hands + Footing

8/12 – Richmond, VA @ Garden Grove Brewery w/ Doreen, Billy Capricorn

8/13 – Durham, NC @ Perfect Lovers w/ Libby Rodenbough + Emma Geiger

8/15 – Asheville, NC @ Citizen Vinyl w/ Rachel Angel, Lyle de Vitry and Elise Leavy

8/16 – Silver Spring, MD @ Quarry House Tavern w/ Dorinda, Mieke

8/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Love City Brewing w/ Radiator Hospital (Solo) + Augusta Koch

8/26 – Rochester, NY @ Radio Social w/ DM Stith + Ben Morey

8/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Apartment w/ The Vumms

8/28 – Detroit, MI @ Outer Limits w/ Raw Honey Sounds and Co-Stars

8/30 – Chicago, IL @ Bim Bom Studios w/ Pictoria Vark and Sonny Falls

8/31 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel w/ Jane Leo

9/5 – Denver, CO @ Seventh Circle w/ Diners

