Sextile – Push

Since 2015, Sextile has cemented their place at the intersection of coldwave and post-punk. After slowly rolling out three energetic singles – “Contortion”, “Modern Weekend”, and “Crassy Mel”. Today, the Los Angeles trio has announced the new LP PUSH, out September 15th, and their signing to Sacred Bones.

Today, they’ve shared the song “New York,” which opens with frosty synth tones that give way to a house-y drum machine groove and distorted, elastic bassline.

“We’re tough out here but the love goes crazy,” singer Mel Scaduto repeats, paying homage to the warm steeliness of her birthplace. It’s accompanied by a boisterous video, directed by Jim Larson, and which features Mel having a lively time while bouncing between Big Apple landmarks. Sextile’s work has always lingered near the moody outer limits of the dancefloor. But “New York” douses the act’s knack for propulsion in a hyper, neon glow—as energized as the city from which it takes its name.

On the track, Sextile offers:

“Written as a dedication to my former home and birthplace. Cause New Yorkers are really tough, but their love goes crazy” – Mel

Live Dates

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda w/ 3L3D3P, VR SEX

10/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Underground *

10/6 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside) *

10/7 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

10/8 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos *

10/9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

10/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @The Meadows *

10/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

10/15 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *

10/19 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

10/20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis *

10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

10/23 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova – *

10/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall / Psyched! Fest*

10/27 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House *

11/3 – Seattle, WA @ Freakout Fest

12/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wanna Dance? (DJ set with Marie Davidson)

* = w/N8NOFACE

