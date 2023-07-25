Raye Zaragoza – Not A Monster

Raye Zaragoza embraces body positivity on “Not A Monster,” the new single out now from forthcoming album Hold That Spirit.

My body’s not a monster and I’m finally gonna let that thunder roll,” Raye Zaragoza sings on her new single “Not A Monster” out today. With swelling synths, warm rhythmic guitars and atmospheric layered vocals, the LA-based singer-songwriter grapples with her 13-year battle with disordered eating. Zaragoza, who began modeling before her first birthday, has wanted to write a song about her struggles for years but couldn’t find the words. After turning 30 and ending an engagement, she used what would have been her wedding budget to fund a new album, ultimately creating a safe space for healing. “I hope by sharing my story about my struggle with disordered eating, I can inspire other women to heal too,” says Zaragoza. “We are not monsters. We are beautiful as we are.”

The official music video for “Not A Monster,” also out today, features Zaragoza’s friend and painter, Erica Elan Cigane. “This video symbolizes how we are always works in progress,” Zaragoza explains. “It symbolizes that even in the dark moments when you feel stressed and like all hope is lost, you’ve come so far and have to keep moving. Healing is a practice of surrender, and you have to trust that there is something beautiful on the other side.

Raye Zaragoza 2023 Tour Dates

July 28-30 Newport Folk Festival – Newport, RI

August 26 – Ghost Ranch Music Festival – Abiquiu, NM

September 14 – Hotel Cafe – Los Angeles, CA*

September 21-23 – Áak’w Rock Indigenous Music Festival – Juneau, AK

September 27 – Soiled Dove Underground – Denver, CO*

September 28 – UWYO Poke’s Pub – Laramie, WY*

September 30 – E-Town Hall – Boulder, CO

October 2 – Reverb Lounge – Omaha, NE*

October 3 – XBK – Des Moines, IA*

October 4 – North Street Cabaret – Madison, WI*

October 10 – Club Passim – Boston, MA*

October 12 – Joe’s Pub – New York, NY*

October 13 – City Winery Loft – Philadelphia, PA*

October 14 – Jammin Java – Washington, D.C.*

October 16 – Eddie’s Attic – Atlanta, GA*

October 19 – Salem Art Festival – Salem, OR

October 20 – Walters Cultural Arts Center – Hillsboro, OR

*headline show

