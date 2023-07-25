Patio – Collection

One-time Brooklyn underground darlings Patio — now based in New York, LA, and Berlin — have entered a new era. The minimal trio — bassist-vocalist Loren DiBlasi, guitarist-vocalist Lindsey-Paige “LP” McCloy, and drummer Alice Suh — built considerable hype in New York’s thriving 2010s DIY scene, first establishing their signature brand of precise post-punk on 2016’s Luxury EP. In 2019, the band signed with Fire Talk Records (Mandy, Indiana, Cola, Strange Ranger) and released debut album Essentials, earning praise from Pitchfork, NPR Music, Stereogum, Rolling Stone, BBC, and many more.

Following shows with Pile, Dry Cleaning, and Dehd, Patio had immense momentum going into 2020. In early 2021, the band began to escape the city for monthly practice retreats in the bucolic Hudson Valley to work on a collection of new music that would become the group’s most elegant, concise, and cohesive songs to date.

Today, the band are announcing the result of those retreats, an album appropriately called Collection that will be released on Fire Talk on September 22nd, and sharing a single entitled “Sixpence,” accompanied by a video by director Ambar Navarro.

