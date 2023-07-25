Mallrat US Tour

Today, multi-talented Australian artist and performer Mallrat announces three U.S. West Coast headline dates for this September. Kicking off Sept 11th in Los Angeles at the iconic Troubadour, Mallrat will be joined by Lila Drew for additional dates in San Francisco and Seattle ahead of her performance at Rifflandia Festival in Canada. General tickets will go on-sale Friday, July 28th at 10 AM local time on her website – see HERE. An artist pre-sale will start tomorrow Wednesday, July 26th at 10 AM local time and a local pre-sale will begin Thursday, July 27th at 10 AM local time.

Last week, Mallrat joined New Zealand artist BENEE for a show-stopping performance of their collaboration “Do It Again” at the FIFA’s Women’s World Cup opening ceremony at Auckland’s Eden Park to 42,000 attendees and approximately 300 million viewers. The song is the official anthem for this year’s global sporting competition.

The upcoming tour will see Mallrat performing songs from her debut album Butterfly Blue in the States for the first time since its release last year. The critically acclaimed album features break-out single and album opener “Wish On An Eyelash.” The song caught the attention of GRAMMY award winning duo The Chainsmokers who remixed the track to release “Wish On An Eyelash, Pt. 2.”

With over 400M global streams, Mallrat has cultivated a devoted following and received acclaim from both critics and fellow artists, solidifying her reputation as a master of clever, timeless pop.

U.S. + CANADA TOUR DATES

Sept 11 – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

Sept 12 – Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA

Sept 14 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

Sept 16 – Rifflandia Festival (Royal Athletic Park) – Victoria, BC

#lilmallrat