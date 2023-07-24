Rose of the West – No Things Permanent

Communicating Vessels and multi-city outfit Rose of the West are excited to announce the Friday, September 8 release of No Things Permanent, an album whose blend of haunting dream-pop, goth rock, shoegaze, trip-hop, and progressive pop is informed by singer/frontwoman, lyricist, and guitarist Gina Marie Barrington’s musical upbringing.

A patient and meticulous lyrical landscaper, Barrington is one who knows the fullest, brightest blooms can carry a burden as heavy as any sorrow. An album that features the creative dynamics of the group alongside the sonic contributions of co-producer Brad Timko, GRAMMY Award-winning mixer Darrell Thorp (Radiohead, Beck, Foo Fighters), and mastering engineer Heba Kadry (Bjork, Beach House, Slowdive), No Things Permanent is a deceptively upbeat yet brooding exploration of the human condition.

Leading the collection is the sultry “Come and Find Me,” a song written in L.A. at a time of simultaneous social unrest and social distancing.

Paying homage to Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner while issuing the speaker’s in-world adversary a dare and a demand, the song is a tribute in a time of helplessness and heartache. It’s also a call to be seen and have one’s pain understood by the person who caused it – which is all too often, of course, impossible.

