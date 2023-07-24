JoyRukanza – Survive The Night

Zimbabwean musician JoyRukanza, known for her exceptional storytelling abilities through music, has released her long-awaited debut album, MatterMoreForSis. Born Joy Roselyn Rukanzakanza, she has quickly gained international recognition for her remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to empowering women through her art, and that looks set to continue with the release of this album.

MatterMoreForSis takes listeners on a captivating journey through the stages of unrequited love. Inspired by the concept of metamorphosis combined with JoyRukanza’s goal to uplift women, the album portrays a love story filled with raw emotions and personal growth. JoyRukanza skilfully guides her audience through an emotional voyage that culminates in a message of self-empowerment and the importance of prioritising one’s happiness. The album consists of 11 tracks, including brand-new single “Survive The Night”, and expertly blends ballads, breakup anthems and uptempo tunes, each capturing a different phase of the protagonist’s transformative journey, with powerful lyrics and soulful vocals that connect on a profound level.

Elaborating further, JoyRukanza says, “Through this album, I appeal to women to find the strength to abandon unfortunate situations, take inventory of what matters to them, and prioritise that. I’m simply saying matter more for yourself, sister.” JoyRukanza’s talent, passion and commitment to her craft and empowering women make her an exciting rising star to watch in the music industry. MatterMoreForSis is available to buy/stream now on all platforms.

