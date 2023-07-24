Hania Rani – The Boat

Today, Hania Rani, Polish composer, experimental multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, releases her third single “The Boat,” from her new studio album Ghosts, due out October 6 on Gondwana Records.

“The Boat” is a transcendental, explorative instrumental work that plays with the concept of water, ebbing and flowing, and inspired by her time in Venice and the Scottish Isle of Islay. It is one of the darker, more probing tracks on this new album, which signifies a bold departure from Rani’s previous work – embracing improvisation, synth sounds, boundary-pushing vocal techniques– and features guest artists such as Olafur Arnalds, Patrick Watson and more.

“The Boat” is released today alongside a music video in partnership with Bowmore Whiskey, one of Scotland’s oldest whiskey distilleries, directed by Neels Castillon and filmed in Scotland on the Isle of Islay, an island of the inner Hebrides.

Rani was initially inspired to write “The Boat” by her time in Venice, spending more time on boats and water than land. She recounts, “I have never spent so much time on water, so in the beginning I felt both excited and dizzy, trying to understand and follow the tempo of the waves. Slowly it became so comfortable that going back on land felt strange and new. Water seemed so silent and free to me, and most importantly timeless – unable to be in a rush.”

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

November 22 – Toronto @ TD Music Hall

November 23 – Montreal @ Beanfield Theatre

November 25 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

November 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

November 28 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

November 30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

December 2 – Vancouver @ Chan Centre

December 5 – Seattle @ Neptune Theater

December 6 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

December 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

#haniaranimusic