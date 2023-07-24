Bestial Mouths – Vast Murmur

Bestial Mouths share a new video today for the track ‘Vast Murmur’ taken from their forthcoming new album titled R.O.T.T. (inmyskin).

The set will be released August 11 via Negative Gain Productions and was produced by Juno Award Winning producer Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly, Delerium)

Cerezo says of the ‘Vast Murmur’ clip: “We’re all born with open minds and open hearts—agog at a vast world with so much potential, hope and awe. Yet life is entropy, each year tarnishing wonders, dulling tastebuds, clouding our eyes. Life takes, always. Defense becomes second nature, our emotions become beautiful weapons against the cruelties of the world and the people within it, always taking, always wanting, no matter what the cost. The universe we build inside ourselves is as real as the one outside; perhaps one day we might become so flayed by the outer that the inner will gush forth, raw and perfect.”

Tour Dates:

Aug. 26th – New Orleans, LA – NGP Presents Destination – House of Blues

Sep. 2nd – New York, NY – A Murder of Crows Festival – Bowery Ballroom

FALL TOUR 2023

Oct. 26th – Chicago, IL – Sanctum Fest – Thalia Hall

Oct. 27th – Detroit, MI – TBA

Oct. 28th – Philadelphia, PA – Dracula’s Ball – Underground Arts

Oct. 29th – Washington, DC – The Runaway

Nov. 2nd – Montreal, QC – Casa Del Popolo

Nov. 3rd – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

Nov. 10th Los Angeles, CA – Substance – The Globe Theater

#bestialmouths