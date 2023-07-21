Tinashe – BB/ANG3L

Today TINASHE announced the upcoming release of her sixth studio album, BB/ANG3L, along with the immediate release of the album’s first single, “Talk To Me Nice.”

This announcement also marks the news that Tinashe has signed with GRAMMY® Award- winning producer Ricky Reed’s record label, Nice Life Recording Company. She will release this new project via the Los Angeles based label.

“For BB/ANG3L I was very inspired by the concept of identity,” Tinashe says of her new album. “Exploring both how I self-identify and also challenging the perceptions of others. I believe how we identify in this world is ultimately our own personal choice; and I’ve enjoyed stripping back layers of aesthetic fluff, smoke & mirrors, and white noise to get down to the core of myself. Who we are at a core level, when we are alone – raw & unfiltered, is what I want this album to reflect.”

In talking about BB/ANG3L’s first single, Tinashe shares that “‘Talk To Me Nice’ is an exploration of identity within genre. As someone who has constantly felt drawn to create in the gray areas between genres, I have found that I feel most myself there. Furthermore, it explores the feeling of being on the edge of a relationship and looking at it with skepticism, self-preservation, and self-confidence.”

On signing Tinashe, Founder and CEO of Nice Life Recording Company, Ricky Reed adds “Tinashe is one of the most inspiring figures in music. Nice Life is a community of artists that consider ourselves to be outsiders and underdogs and she fits right in. She thrives on the edges, pushing boundaries and breaking down walls in music and beyond. We’re so honored to re-introduce you to this amazing artist. Welcome home, Tinashe.”

The official video for “Talk To Me Nice” is also out now, directed by Bradley Calder. In conceptualizing the video, Tinashe shared that she “wanted to show the act of shedding an old skin, a previous version of myself, in a literal way. I always love to evolve and experiment as an artist in new unconventional ways for each album; and as I enter a new era creatively I felt inspired to peel back a layer and get to the raw, unfiltered core of who I am. I explored the concepts of identity and perception as the video progresses, noticing different distortions of myself in various glasses of water— a metaphor for how I may be perceived by others. The source of that water, a slow drip from the ceiling, eventually covers me, washing away any remaining traces of who I once was and clearing space to begin anew.”

