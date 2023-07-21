Stephanie Poetri – Invited

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Stephanie Poetri continues her musical evolution with the release of her new single, “Invited,” out today via Infinite Thrills/88Rising.

While her music has been known for its soft, ethereal qualities, these new songs showcase her continued growth as a songwriter and see Poetri embracing the power of her voice with a bolder and edgier sound inspired by the indie rock she grew up with. “There weren’t a lot of female artists in that world back then,” says Poetri, “so I see myself wanting to fulfill that position, and make songs that have a little bit of edge. I want to put some more femininity into indie rock.”

#stephaniepoetri