Salem Ilese – High Concept

Today, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Salem Ilese gets rowdy and opens up in her new song “Strongly Worded Letter” and announces her upcoming album, High Concept.

“Strongly Worded Letter” is a raw, pop-punk inspired anthem that reveals Salem’s honest feelings about her ex. The new track explores Salem’s internal monologue as she finally starts to cope with the ending of an imperfect relationship. The fourth single off Salem Ilese’s anticipated, upcoming album High Concept reveals that sometimes the most healing process in a breakup includes honest, aggressive energy. Diving deep into her emotions, Salem perfectly captures the spiraling, impulsive actions post breakup. She adds:

“’Strongly Worded Letter’ details the stages of anger after a breakup, and how sometimes – writing a strongly worded letter to your ex can be even more therapeutic than more aggressive alternatives.”

