L0L0 – Hot Girls In Hell

Today pop-punk powerhouse LØLØ returns with her scathing new single “hot girls in hell” and an accompanying music video. LØLØ does not shy away from the brutality of her own emotions on the fiery track as she explores the frustration, fury, and despair that comes from letting go of a toxic relationship with a partner you love to hate.

LØLØ says this of the new single:

“I wrote ‘hot girls in hell’ about someone who really hurt my feelings. I wrote the first half when I was really sad, and the second half when I was really mad. Ending a relationship with someone is tricky— one second you miss them, feeling miserable and pathetic, and the next you are picturing them burning in hell. I really wanted this song to feel like two completely different moods for that reason. The person I wrote this about is definitely going to hell, so here’s hoping there’s no hot girls there for him to f**k <3”

TOUR DATES:

(Supporting Boys Like Girls and State Champs)

September 17th: Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore+

September 18th: Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl+

September 19th: Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle+

September 21st: New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans+

September 23rd: Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution+

September 24th: Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando+

September 26th: Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater+

September 27th: Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center+

September 28th: Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory#

September 30th: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren%

October 1st: Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium&

October 2nd: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas&

October 4th: San Diego, CA @ SOMA%

October 6th: San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic†

October 8th: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom†

October 10th: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom†

October 11th: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre†

October 13th: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot†

October 14th: Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium†

October 16th: Minneapolis, MN @The Fillmore Minneapolis†

October 18th: Madison, WI @ The Sylvee†

October 19th: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom@

October 21st: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland@

October 22nd: Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit@

October 23rd: Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre@

October 24th: Toronto, ON @ HISTORY^

October 26th: Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway†

October 27th: New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom†

October 30th: Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia†

October 31st: Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Springs†

November 1st: Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz†

Additional Guests:

+ – Four Years Strong

# – Four Years Strong, Max Bemis

% – 3OH!3

& – 3OH!3, the Ready Set

† – The Summer Set

@ – The Summer Set, Every Avenue

^The Summer Set, SayWeCanFly

