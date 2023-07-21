Birdy – Paradise Calling

Birdy releases the music video for new single “Paradise Calling” (watch here), directed by Max McLachlan. The visual arrives one week after Birdy first debuted the track.

Also today, Birdy announces a string of exclusive US dates set for this October, bringing her highly-anticipated new album Portraits to intimate rooms in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, where she will perform this new music stateside for the very first time. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, July 28.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

OCTOBER

20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

22 – San Francisco, CA @ August Music Hall

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

