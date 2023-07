Coming off the success of “Area Codes,” Kaliii releases her second official single of the year, “K Toven.” The single puts a unique, present-day twist on Beethoven’s “Fur Elise.” The song, accompanied by a lively visual, mixes the popular Jersey club sound with classical elements.

Kaliii’s had a landmark year with 2022. After the release of her highly acclaimed EP Toxic Chocolate, Kaliii was admitted into the XXL 2022 Freshman Class.

