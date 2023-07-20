Death Dealer Union – Initiation

Emerging west coast-based metal unit DEATH DEALER UNION – featuring Elena Cataraga (a.k.a. Lena Scissorhands of modern metal leaders INFECTED RAIN) – are thrilled to finally announce the upcoming release of their debut album, entitled Initiation, out September 22, 2023 via Napalm Records!

The album is available to pre-order beginning today, alongside the premiere of their brand new single, charging metal banger “The Vow of Silence”.

DEATH DEALER UNION says:

“‘The Vow of Silence’ is an upbeat song, blending heavy/melodic harmonies with both aggressive and clean vocals. The video was shot in a historic castle in Los Angeles, CA dating back to the 1800s, and perfectly fits the image of the band and the vibration of the song.

Join us in this mystical moment, now immortalized in a music video!

We present to you: ‘The Vow of Silence’.

We hope you enjoy!

More to come very soon!”

